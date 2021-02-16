CDMX

Second day of vaccination begins in CDMX with better organization

The second day of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 in the municipalities of Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Second day of vaccination begins in CDMX with better organization
Image credit: Cortesía CDMX

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday, February 16, the second day of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 began with a better organization in the municipalities of Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta .

With the support of the governments of Mexico and the Mexican capital, the arrival times of the doses and the reception and care of the elderly were improved.

Image: Courtesy CDMX

Until this Tuesday, there are already 70 vaccination units distributed in the three municipalities that will maintain an opening hours from 09:00 to 20:00.

Image: Courtesy CDMX

How to locate your vaccination center?

Vaccination centers for the elderly will be expanded in the coming weeks. To find out the day and the vaccination unit closest to your home, older adults can consult the portal https://vacunacion.cdmx.gob.mx, or call LOCATEL: 55-5658-1111.

Image: Courtesy CDMX

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CDMX

Reopening of gyms in CDMX, these will be the measures

CDMX

The Reopening of Shopping Centers in Mexico City Begins

CDMX

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum Positive for COVID-19