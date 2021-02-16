Second day of vaccination begins in CDMX with better organization

February 16, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday, February 16, the second day of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 began with a better organization in the municipalities of Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta .

With the support of the governments of Mexico and the Mexican capital, the arrival times of the doses and the reception and care of the elderly were improved.

Until this Tuesday, there are already 70 vaccination units distributed in the three municipalities that will maintain an opening hours from 09:00 to 20:00.

How to locate your vaccination center?

Vaccination centers for the elderly will be expanded in the coming weeks. To find out the day and the vaccination unit closest to your home, older adults can consult the portal https://vacunacion.cdmx.gob.mx, or call LOCATEL: 55-5658-1111.

