Coca Cola

Coca-Cola to test paper bottles in the summer

This is part of its aim to recycle 100% of the bottles and cans it markets by 2030.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Coca-Cola to test paper bottles in the summer
Image credit: The Coca Cola Co, Youtube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Coca-Cola will test paper bottles in Europe. According to a statement from the company, it will be 2,000 consumers in Hungary who will see and experience the 250 ml paper bottle prototype this summer.

Although everyone would think that the soda giant would test it on the spot with its flagship drink, it is not like that, it will be with the AdeZ vegetable drink.

Last year, Coca-Cola unveiled the prototype of a paper bottle in Brussels, however now it will move on to the most important phase: the consumer test. In this way, the company will be able to measure the performance of the container and people's responses to the new format.

The paper bottle

The prototype is being developed in a partnership between scientists at Coca-Cola's research and development laboratories in Brussels, and a Danish startup, The Paper Bottle Company (Paboco), in cooperation with Carlsberg, L'Oréal and The Absolut Company. .

Paboco developed a technology to create 100% recyclable bottles made of sustainably sourced wood with a barrier of biological material capable of containing liquids such as carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, beauty products, among others. The current propotype consists of a paper shell with a recyclable plastic liner and lid.

"The trial we announced is a milestone for us in our quest to develop a paper bottle," said Daniela Zahariea, Director of Innovation and Technical Supply Chain for Coca-Cola Europe.

The objective

Coca-Cola Company It has set a very ambitious goal with its strategy for a “World Without Waste” , which is to collect every can and bottle that the company sells by 2030 so that they can be recycled and are zero waste. So you are exploring new and innovative packaging solutions that contribute to a sustainable circular economy.

“People expect Coca-Cola to develop and bring new, innovative and sustainable types of packaging to market. That is why we are partnering with experts like Paboco, experimenting openly and conducting this first trial on the market. It is part of meeting our goals of A World Without Waste, ”said Zahariea.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Courses

25 Free Math Courses (All Levels)

Future Tech

CRISPR Offers the Potential to Live Forever, But to What End?

News and Trends

5 Hard Truths on Human Nature From the Britney Spears Documentary