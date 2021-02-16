Coca-Cola to test paper bottles in the summer

February 16, 2021 3 min read

Coca-Cola will test paper bottles in Europe. According to a statement from the company, it will be 2,000 consumers in Hungary who will see and experience the 250 ml paper bottle prototype this summer.

Although everyone would think that the soda giant would test it on the spot with its flagship drink, it is not like that, it will be with the AdeZ vegetable drink.

Last year, Coca-Cola unveiled the prototype of a paper bottle in Brussels, however now it will move on to the most important phase: the consumer test. In this way, the company will be able to measure the performance of the container and people's responses to the new format.

The paper bottle

The prototype is being developed in a partnership between scientists at Coca-Cola's research and development laboratories in Brussels, and a Danish startup, The Paper Bottle Company (Paboco), in cooperation with Carlsberg, L'Oréal and The Absolut Company. .

Paboco developed a technology to create 100% recyclable bottles made of sustainably sourced wood with a barrier of biological material capable of containing liquids such as carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, beauty products, among others. The current propotype consists of a paper shell with a recyclable plastic liner and lid.

"The trial we announced is a milestone for us in our quest to develop a paper bottle," said Daniela Zahariea, Director of Innovation and Technical Supply Chain for Coca-Cola Europe.

The objective

Coca-Cola Company It has set a very ambitious goal with its strategy for a “World Without Waste” , which is to collect every can and bottle that the company sells by 2030 so that they can be recycled and are zero waste. So you are exploring new and innovative packaging solutions that contribute to a sustainable circular economy.

“People expect Coca-Cola to develop and bring new, innovative and sustainable types of packaging to market. That is why we are partnering with experts like Paboco, experimenting openly and conducting this first trial on the market. It is part of meeting our goals of A World Without Waste, ”said Zahariea.