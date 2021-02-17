Entrepreneurs

Héctor Álvarez de la Cadena Sillas, Founder of Metco, Dies

He was the first businessman to enter the packaged sugar business in Mexico.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Héctor Álvarez de la Cadena Sillas, Founder of Metco, Dies
Image credit: Alto Nivel

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Héctor Álvarez de la Cadena Sillas, founder and president of the sweetener company Metco, died on February 12 in Mexico City, the company reported.

Álvarez de la Cadena and his son Héctor Álvarez de la Cadena founded Metco in 1991, one of the most innovative companies in Mexico, which today is positioned as a leader in sweetening solutions and systems, with 36% of the market in Mexico.

Under the leadership of Álvarez de la Cadena, Metco managed to develop six industrial patents such as the co-crystallization of sugar with stevia, developing the first low calorie sweetener on the market; Sugar BC. It also created Svetia, the leading sweetener in the stevia segment in Mexico with a 27% market share according to Nielsen 2020.

Metco pioneered the creation of no-calorie, low-calorie sweeteners, high yield sugars, invert sugars, and sugars. It exports its products to the United States, Spain and Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Its most recognized brands in the consumer area are: SVETIA, Azúcar BC, DB Sugar, Mascabado Genuino Metco, and Sweet-0.

Here is an interview that our high-level half brother conducted with him last year.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization, for FREE!
  1. Schedule a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The Top 10 Industries to License Your New Product Ideas in 2021

Entrepreneurs

5 Entrepreneurs Who've Bought Themselves Back From Their Majority Investors -- And What They Learned

Entrepreneurs

Maggie Lena Walker Made History as the First Woman To Own a Bank in the United States