The Cyber Whizkid

February 17, 2021

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the age of 15, when most of his friends were busy playing cricket or socializing, Manan Shah was busy fixing computers for his neighbors and relatives as a hobby. Things took a beautiful turn when he attended a seminar on ethical hacking at the MS University Vadodara back in the year 2009. The session helped him broaden his perspective and inspired him to work towards turning his passion for hacking into an ethical profession.

He ended up working for the Cyber cell departments of various law enforcement agencies and few private firms and helped them fix their cybersecurity problems. He started participating in various bug bounty programs to test his skills. Talking about things taking an entrepreneurial turn, Shah shares, “Microsoft gave me the biggest opportunity in the form of a platform to showcase my skill sets and delivering the project has been by far the best learning experience of my life. However, the thrill that I got being a part of this program helped me carve my path to excel as a pioneer in this field and I found Avalance at the age of 21 in the year 2015.”

Avalance, today serves clients across verticals, to help them resolve IT security risks. Presently, they have an impressive pool of clientele, which includes the Dubai Police, Pepsico, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Godrej, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Reliance, Tata, Oyo, Swiggy, HUL and few Bollywood production houses among others. Avalance Global Solutions is growing at a rapid pace. In 2019, he launched an AI-based Anti-Piracy solutions which was funded by businessman Raj Kundra. Zeustride is the world's first AI based solutions to stop Online Piracy. The proprietary web crawling technology is capable of simulating human behaviour in searching for infringing content all across the web.

One the craziest things he learnt over the course of this pandemic is that the overall Cybersecurity infrastructure needs to be upgraded to prevent a second crisis from emerging. Safeguarding individuals and businesses from digitization risks is a mandate that will drive massive growth in this sector.

In fact Avalance is the first company in India to develop a product that identifies security gaps in real-time and takes necessary remedial action in minutes ensuring thorough readiness against any kind of threats without any dependency on technology, security vendor or version. Sharing details on the company’s expansion, Shah mentions, “Last year, we expanded our operations in the UAE and our revenue touched triple digit despite the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world. This year, we plan to grow bigger. My team is still in the development process and we have a lot of other plans to dominate the global market in 2021.” His aim is to start an academy under Avalance Global Solutions and launch exclusive courses for the budding hackers and cybersecurity experts.