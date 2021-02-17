9 Smart Gadgets To Invest in 2021

February 17, 2021 5 min read

We have gathered the gadgets we’re most excited to test out in our own homes. Even if you'd never consider actually owning one of them, it's still cool to see where the industry is heading: sustainable and smart continue to be buzzwords. Read to know what innovative brands are rolling out in 2021 to make life a tad simpler and interesting.

Electric scooter: Xiaomi M365 Pro

With a long range, wide foot deck plus a great control panel and companion app, Xiaomi's M365 Pro is the e-scooter we rate right now. It brings more power and more comfort to the original M65, with an upgraded 300W motor. Note: riding your own electric scooter outside private land is still illegal in the UK.

Key features to be noted: Range: 27 miles (45km) | Speed: 15.5 mph | Charge time: 5 hrs | Weight: 14.2 kg

Price: £599

Vacuum cleaner: Dyson V11 Absolute

You won't be disappointed by the Dyson Cyclone V11 Absolute, if your budget will stretch. With three power levels, it offers the same performance, in terms of suction, as a full-size vacuum. It's great for stairs and with two floorheads, four additional tools and auto detection, the Dyson handles edge to edge cleaning like a champ.

Price: £595

Leica M10-R Digital Rangefinder Camera

Look, it isn’t cheap. That much is obvious. But we’ve had a little look at your Instagram profile (it doesn’t matter how), and we’re sorry to say that it’s going to need some serious investment – sadly, a black and white iPhone filter does not make a good picture. With the Leica M10-R, you’ll be getting a beautiful and brilliant camera from one of the most seasoned manufacturers in the game. Compact and incredibly easy to use, with an impressive 40-megapixel sensor, it’s the perfect base from which to delve into the often tricky and confusing world of photography.

Price: £7100

Bose Smart Sound Bar 300

Listen, you deserve a top tier sound bar. You just do! It makes the television experience so much more immersive, even if you exclusively watch Come Dine With Me re-runs (scratch that; especially if you exclusively watch Come Dine With Me re-runs.) The sleek Bose Smart Sound Bar 300 is one of our favourites: it boasts four full-range drivers, a central dome tweeter and two ports, and is built-in with Google Assistant, and Alexa with Voice4Video tech (the last one allows you to control your TV by voice, too). Top stuff.

Price: £399.99, johnlewis.com

Rowing machine

A splurge-worthy rowing machine for anyone who ended their gym membership this year but still wants to workout like Kate Middleton in her college days.

The rowing machine is one of the things I miss the most from the gym — the Hydrow Rowing Machine seems like the perfect way to fill the void. This machine has a full screen attached to it that'll provide an immersive experience to make anyone feel like they're *really* chopping water while breaking a swear. It can be used with or without a subscription, making it a great gift option.

The fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 4

If you don't have a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great place to start. With GPS built-in, great activity and sleep tracking plus new heart rate features, it's a fitness all-rounder that offers a hell of a lot of smarts in a neat, comfortable band for everyday wear. It is all the more light-weighted with battery life of 7 days. A must have for the fitness enthusiast in you.

Price: £119

Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Mario, Nintendo is releasing a retro Game & Watch console (the company’s first handheld from 1980) featuring Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels (still way too hard, even as an adult) and Ball (Mario version). Extremely light and pocket-friendly, the novelty value is undeniable – but it’s also perfect back-up for your Nintendo Switch, should it run out of juice mid train journey/flight/Zoom meeting.

Price: £49.99, game.co.uk

Zwift Runpod

Treadmill running is boring, but sometimes it’s a necessity. So how can you liven things up a bit? By adding a sense of competition, of course. You could angrily stare out your fellow runners or engage in some trash talk, or – and we think this is the better option – you could invest in a Zwift Runpod. Fix the device to one of your shoes and you’ll receive an avatar on a virtual island full of other runners, who you can challenge or join for workouts. Then you can watch it all unfold on your device, keeping an eye on your key stats and earning achievements along the way.

Price: £37.99

The gaming laptop: Razer Blade 15

Updated with better graphics and an up to 300HZ display, the 2020 model of the Razer Blade 15 (from £1,459) looks sleek and offers huge gaming ability. The RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super graphics cards handle 4K games and that refresh rate is A-OK for esports and fast, twitchy titles.

Key Features to be noted: Screen: 15.6-inch 1080p/4K | GPU: Up to RTX 2080 Super | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Price: From £1,459

The drone: DJI Mavic Air 2

The DJI Mavic Air 2 is the drone we'd pick to fly in 2021. It benefits from DJI's winning formula of pairing fantastic image and video quality with best-in-class stability and obstacle avoidance. And even a novice pilot can capture quality shots thanks to scene recognition and activity tracking smarts.

Price: £769