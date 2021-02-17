Follow the Chicken War! Burger King to Sell Breaded Sandwiches

February 17, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Grilled hamburger chain Burger King announced that it will launch a line of breaded chicken sandwiches in the United States that it plans to batter instantly at its restaurants.

According to CNN , Restaurant Brands International thus enters fully into competition with McDonald's and Popeyes in the growing market for chicken products that has been experienced in the fast food industry since 2019.

The sandwich will come in an original or spicy presentation accompanied by pickles and a special sauce.

Burger King has not said exactly where it will launch these products, but confirmed that it will be available in 1,000 locations.