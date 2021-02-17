Burger King

Follow the Chicken War! Burger King to Sell Breaded Sandwiches

The chain has now entered fully into competition with McDonald's and Popeyes in the growing market for chicken products that has been experienced in the fast food industry since 2019.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Follow the Chicken War! Burger King to Sell Breaded Sandwiches
Image credit: Burger King

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Grilled hamburger chain Burger King announced that it will launch a line of breaded chicken sandwiches in the United States that it plans to batter instantly at its restaurants.

According to CNN , Restaurant Brands International thus enters fully into competition with McDonald's and Popeyes in the growing market for chicken products that has been experienced in the fast food industry since 2019.

The sandwich will come in an original or spicy presentation accompanied by pickles and a special sauce.

Burger King has not said exactly where it will launch these products, but confirmed that it will be available in 1,000 locations.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Burger King

Burger King changes its logo for the first time in 20 years and now it looks like this

Burger King

Burger King launches a call to support local businesses

Burger King

Burger King Belgium Launches Movement to Earn Michelin Star for Its New Burger