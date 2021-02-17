Millionaires

Jeff Bezos Dethrons Elon Musk as the Richest Man in the World (Again)

Following a drop in Tesla shares, Musk lost the title after nearly six weeks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jeff Bezos Dethrons Elon Musk as the Richest Man in the World (Again)
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk , the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, earned the title of the richest man in the world in early January and since then the number one spot for billionaires has been fluctuating between him and Jeff Bezos , founder of Amazon .

The latest to be revealed is that Bezos returned to first place by taking Musk's brief reign of nearly six weeks from him. The owner of the ecommerce company currently has a fortune of 191 billion dollars, an amount that places him almost one billion dollars over Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

Image: Depositphotos.com

The decline of the founder of Tesla is due to a 2.4% drop in the shares of the electric car manufacturer company that caused him a loss of 4.6 billion dollars in his net worth.

In recent months, Musk has managed to raise shares of companies and cryptocurrencies with just one tweet. And the pandemic caused Amazon's assets to grow exponentially in the face of demand for products online.

Most likely, for a time, both moguls will take turns occupying the first and second positions.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Millionaires

Google Co-Founders Made Themselves $ 14 Billion Richer in Less Than 24 Hours

Millionaires

Elon Musk is close to surpassing Bill Gates on the world's billionaires index

Millionaires

5 Insider Secrets of Millionaire Entrepreneurs