Jeff Bezos Dethrons Elon Musk as the Richest Man in the World (Again)

February 17, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk , the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, earned the title of the richest man in the world in early January and since then the number one spot for billionaires has been fluctuating between him and Jeff Bezos , founder of Amazon .

The latest to be revealed is that Bezos returned to first place by taking Musk's brief reign of nearly six weeks from him. The owner of the ecommerce company currently has a fortune of 191 billion dollars, an amount that places him almost one billion dollars over Musk, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index .

Image: Depositphotos.com

The decline of the founder of Tesla is due to a 2.4% drop in the shares of the electric car manufacturer company that caused him a loss of 4.6 billion dollars in his net worth.

In recent months, Musk has managed to raise shares of companies and cryptocurrencies with just one tweet. And the pandemic caused Amazon's assets to grow exponentially in the face of demand for products online.

Most likely, for a time, both moguls will take turns occupying the first and second positions.