Steve Jobs job request is auctioned for 3.5 million Mexican pesos

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Every entrepreneur is curious about the lives of those who have managed to create large companies, but who would be willing to pay $ 175,000 (3,534,877.50 Mexican pesos) for a sheet with Steve Jobs' handwriting?

The Appe co-founder's job application was sold for $ 175,000 in 2018 and is now up for auction that closes on March 24 of this year.

Jobs filled out this petition in 1973 and in the description of Charterfields , auction page, they explain that the businessman is believed to have completed it after dropping out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

The Apple co-founder, creator of the first personal computer, had a series of pre-college experiences that marked his passion for computer systems from the age of 12. However, in 1972 he formally enrolled in Reed College, which he dropped out of due to financial reasons, spending 18 months in which he attended as a listener and slept on the floors of his friends' bedrooms, surely a very difficult period.

In the application Jobs highlights his experience in computers and calculators, as well as his special skills in electronic technology or digital design engineer.

Steve Jobs Job Petition (1973).



Specialty: English literature.

Skill: computer, calculator, design and technology.

Special Skill: Electronics and Technician or Digital Design Engineer.



In 1974 he joined Atari and worked with Steve Wozniak.

He founded Apple in 1976. pic.twitter.com/gpbEY9obhE - David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8)February 15, 2021

In 1974 the businessman would join Atari as a technician, where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple.