5 activities to improve the well-being of your team

February 18, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Activities should incentivize your team and promote their comfort.

More than 51% of companies have offered wellness activities to their teams.

All activities can be done remotely.

With the new home office modality, companies have to know how to play their cards properly, in order to be more productive and profitable, that is, they have to properly manage their production process, apply continuous improvement methods, modernize, and to the extent of where possible, innovate to generate added value that differentiates them from the rest. However, to be successful, it is necessary to prioritize the needs of employees, since they are the basis of any organization.

According to the report " The Future of Work in Latin America " , produced by the specialized Human Resources platform, Runa, executives are fighting to increase the benefits for their employees. More than 51% have offered activities that promote well-being in their employees, in areas such as: stress management (63%), physical activity (39%) and financial well-being (35%).

"Regardless of the role they play, all employees are an important part of the gear that makes your company move forward, so it is necessary to establish activities that encourage your team and allow their comfort," says Courtney McColgan, CEO and Founder of Runa.

McColgan, shares five activities that you can offer to your team remotely, so that they maintain their levels of productivity and satisfaction:

Stress management activities: Yoga classes or relaxation exercises at established times can work to relieve the load of stress, release tension and clear the mind of your work team, use platforms that allow the connection of your entire team , from This way they will be able to interact at a distance in sessions of 10 to 15 minutes. Physical activities: Inactivity from sitting for 8 continuous hours in front of the computer can reduce physical health, with overweight problems, poor posture and even headaches; Therefore, dance, stretching or muscle strength and balance classes can be of great help to maintain health. Nutrition activities: The body is the engine that drives us day by day, so a good diet is essential, therefore, providing the advice of a nutritionist who provides guidelines on how to improve your health through proper nutrition will help you to stay healthy and productive. Financial wellness activities: Workshops or courses that encourage them to maintain good financial health is essential, so their worries about expenses at home will be reduced effectively. Psychological help: The uncertainty about the future can be a great torment for your team ; outings with friends; the return to the office and the vacations, at the moment are not viable, so it can lead to anxiety and stress. Psychological help these days represents a great contribution to the health of employees.

Encouraging the feeling of belonging, generates in employees a state of satisfaction, in addition to ensuring the optimal operation of the company and consequently the achievement of established objectives.

"Many times motivation is related exclusively to financial incentives but this is not entirely true, there are other ways to increase the satisfaction and productivity of your employees," concludes the CEO of Runa.