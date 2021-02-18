Personal Finance

Test: What Is Your Financial Personality?

Use this online quiz to identify your strengths and challenges when it comes to managing money.
Test: What Is Your Financial Personality?
Image credit: Yaorusheng | Getty Images

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Personality researchers at The Myers-Briggs Company partnered with Marcus by Goldman Sachs to create a financial personality questionnaire to help you tune into your money mindset. Are you too eager to take risks with your funds or too cautious to move to the next level? The hope is that this quiz helps entrepreneurs identify their strengths and blind spots when it comes to managing their cash flow and investments.

Take the quiz here and find out how you can avoid cheating and double your strengths in 2021.

