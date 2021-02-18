Chocolate

Nestlé Prepares a Vegan KitKat for the End of This Year

The candy will be called KitKat V and was developed in York, United Kingdom.
Image credit: Nestlé vía Web

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
Are you vegan, but you love KitKat? Nestlé announced that the vegan version of this chocolate is coming soon. The brand will launch the treat with the goal of "fulfilling the wishes of plant fans around the world."

This idea came about because chocolate fans started asking for a vegan version of it. "One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we are delighted to be able to make that wish come true," explains Alexander von Maillot, the company's head of Confectionery , in a statement.

KitKat V was created by expert chocolatiers at the brand's confectionery research and development center in York, UK. It will be launched on the market later this year in several countries. Although initially it will only be available through KitKat Chocolatory and some select retailers.

"Taste was a key factor in developing the plant-based chocolate for our new vegan KitKat. We used our ingredient expertise, coupled with a trial-and-learn approach, to create a delicious vegan alternative to our original KitKat chocolate," he explained. Louise Barrett, director of Nestlé's Center for Confectionery Technology in York.

