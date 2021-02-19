Technology

Form And Function: Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Titanium Yoga

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the thinnest ThinkPad ever, and measures just over 11mm thin and features a 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display.
Image credit: Lenovo
Columnist
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the thinnest ThinkPad ever. Its titanium body measures just over 11mm thin and features a 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display, along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

Both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are the world’s first laptops to support Dolby Voice2, which delivers a supreme conferencing experience that feels more natural and reduces listener fatigue, and thus makes meetings more productive.

 Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Titanium Yoga. Source: Lenovo

The device gives you improved security with the addition of Human Presence Detection, a zero-touch log-in process, which uses Windows Hello facial recognition- it automatically locks the system when you walk away too. These new features, matched with improved battery life, optional PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display that helps protect your screen from prying eyes, and PrivacyAlert that warns of shoulder surfers, bring security to new heights.

Integrating the fingerprint on the power button helps efficiency by combining two functions into a single action. ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is a premium, 5G-ready device that’s poised to take enterprise computing to a whole new level.

Related: Game On: Lenovo Legion Duel

