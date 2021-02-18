Trademarks

Shein's New Jeans Baffle Shoppers

Sometimes, innovation in the world of fashion can be a double-edged sword.
Image credit: Shein

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Generally when you are looking for a pair of jeans, they have to cover certain basics; That they are comfortable, they conform to the body, that the fabric is of good quality and well ... that they cover you. However, tastes break genres, something that the Chinese clothing brand Shein knows very well, which has a wide variety of designs to cover many markets, but one of its latest jeans that it launched puzzled buyers.

Image: Shein

In a post, which has already been deleted, a photograph of a model showing the new product was included: jeans open at the crotch. A very grunchy style or a return to the 2000s of wearing underwear on the outside, but that is exactly the line that puzzles most. Comments from confused customers were swift:

One wrote: "Wait what? Who wants to show off their underwear? This is the strangest thing I've ever seen."

Another asked, "What the hell is happening to Shein?"

Now we enter a debate, is it cool to show the underwear right in the crotch or is it just a new style?

Image: Shein

The jeans come with a standard button that closes just at the waist, with pockets and a covered butt, thankfully. In addition, they are straight cut from the high part of the thigh to the floor. They cost 566 Mexican pesos and sizes range from XS to L, of course, pantyhose are not included.

Image: Shein

For the more daring, they may be worn only with pantyhose or they could be worn with shorts or leggings underneath, but, by themselves, they are quite an extroverted bet.

According to the Metro page, it is not the first time that Shein has made headlines for displaying controversial designs. The company removed a necklace from its site because it looked like a swastika after several complaints. Also, he sold rugs that looked like Muslim prayer mats (which were also removed).

In 2019, the proposal of denim pants began to be seen on the catwalks, which was also highly criticized to the point of being compared to adult diapers. The trend did not pass to adults and we did not see people using them on the street, but they did generate controversy.

So while jeans with a large crotch hole are not to your taste and are officially not offensive, as long as you use something to cover the genitals, maybe they are just another proposal that passes without pain or glory.

Meanwhile, we keep asking ourselves, can innovation be a double-edged sword in the world of fashion?

