SoftBank Joins Initiative to Train Diverse Talent in Data Science and AI

February 18, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

SoftBank Group Corp, as part of its Academy of Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced on February 18 its support for Data Science for All / Empowerment (DS4A / Empowerment, for its acronym in English). This alliance aims to train and improve the skills of underrepresented communities seeking opportunities in the field of data science.

Developed by Correlation One, DS4A / Empowerment aims to train 10,000 people giving priority to Afro-descendants, Latinos, women, LGBTQ + and United States military veterans, over the next three years, providing new paths to economic opportunities in one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

The SoftBank AI Academy supports programs that complement the theoretical training of traditional technical education courses with practical lessons, including artificial intelligence and data management skills that can be immediately applied to business needs.

DS4A / Empowerment will provide training to employees of SoftBank Group International portfolio companies, including the Opportunity Fund and Latam Fund, as well as external candidates from the United States and Latin America, including Mexico.

The program is specifically designed to address gender equity and talent gaps in a field that has historically been inaccessible to many people, leading to a significant under -representation of women and Afro-descendants. Participants will work on real case studies that are expected to have a measurable impact on the operating performance of participating companies.

IDB Lab, the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, will join SoftBank and provide more than 10 full scholarships to underrepresented candidates in Latin America, while Beacon Council will offer 4 full scholarships for underrepresented candidates based in Miami.

Program participants will receive 13 weeks of data and analytics training (including optional Python training) while working on case studies and projects, including projects presented by SoftBank's portfolio of companies. The initiative will also link participants with mentors who will provide career development and guidance. Upon completion of the program, external participants will be connected to employment opportunities at SoftBank and leading companies in the business, financial services, technology, healthcare, consulting and consumer sectors.

Program and enrollment details

DS4A Empowerment is an online program taught in English over a period of 13 weeks. Classes will be held on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (Eastern Time, ET), beginning April 17, 2021.

The program registration period ends on March 7, 2021. Applicants who might consider applying include employees from the portfolio of companies affiliated with SoftBank in the region, as well as software engineers, technical product managers, technical marketers and anyone with a background in STEM who is interested in learning data analysis. To apply and learn more about the program, interested candidates can visit the official website of DS4A Empowerment .