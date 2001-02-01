Making Traveling Easier

Keep your travel headaches in check with these tips.
This story appears in the February 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
Briefcase To Go
 Carry an overloaded briefcase on your shoulder too long, and your body will let you know the consequences. The Wheeled Computer Briefcase ($79.99) from Fellowes has high-impact, ball bearing wheels for mobility and shock absorption. The sturdy, retractable handle stores away in a zippered compartment when not in use, or you can use the padded shoulder strap. A zippered, padded interior compartment holds a notebook computer, and a padded pocket offers extra protection for PDAs and cell phones.

Before you leave town for your next business trip, take steps to ensure you bring everything you need so your trip-and your return to your home office-will go smoothly.

On the day you finalize plans for your next trip, label a manila folder "XYZ city." Each time you come across a piece of paper you'll need for your trip, put it in that folder.

Whether you store client contact information in your daily planner, handheld or contact management program, make sure you have all the contact information you'll need while you're away.

Create a special place in your planner or handheld where you can jot down travel preparation notes-like "buy batteries for travel alarm clock" or "confirm flight on Thursday"-when they come to you.

Don't schedule any appointments for the day after you return. Use that day to catch up on paperwork, correspondence and phone calls.

