Organizing. . . One Bite At A Time

Keeping Time While Saving Space
 A clock is a clock unless it serves another purpose. The IKEA/PS clock ($29.95) has a hidden cabinet behind it with two shelves. Whether you want to store supplies that family members can't seem to stop borrowing or stash "brain food" for those not-so-easy writing assignments or proposals, this clock provides the perfect hiding place.

It's possible to painlessly organize your office if you break the process down into bite-size pieces.

Determine the main areas you need to organize, and enter them on a list in your daily planner, handheld or contact manager.

Break these areas into smaller tasks, and enter those tasks on the list. Make the tasks small enough that they're manageable but not so small that they're insignificant.

Put a realistic deadline next to each task.

As you accomplish each task and organize various areas, remove the task from your list. (Some people prefer paper lists because they enjoy crossing off completed tasks!)

Avoid the tendency to bounce around your office from one area to another while organizing. When you focus on one area, you'll be able to accomplish more.

