Fantasy Gaming Startup EndGame11 Raises Investment From OneH Innovations

Jaipur-based fantasy gaming app EndGame11 announced on Friday to have raised funding from startup growth platform OneH Innovations. OneH will be investing in marketing, business development, and the user base of the app.

It will use the capital raised to target over one million users in the upcoming cricket season, as well as partner with influencers to achieve this goal.

“EndGame11 majorly targets tier-III and tier-IV geographies of India and is available across all platforms of Android, iOS, desktop, web version. Last year, we had over20,000 users organically during IPL, working from our dorm room of the college. With a strategic investment from OneH Innovations and Pawas on board, we expect the growth to be multifold in the coming months,” said Pankaj Tungaria, founder, EndGame11.

With influencers lined up for the marketing as well as major push in tier-III and tier-IV geographies, EndGame11 is targeting over 1 million users in the upcoming cricket season.

“We are eyeing for a Pre-Series A round by June 2021. With the organic growth, business increment, and marketing expertise on board with us, the upcoming IPL season and the sporting events lined up in 2021 are going to be a major breakthrough for the platform,” shared Prem Jangir, co-founder, EndGame11.

OneH Innovations’ executives include Pawas Jain, a serial entrepreneur and founder of The Brand Cocktail (TBC) Consulting. The startup growth platform says it helps early-stage companies achieve marketing objectives and other growth aspects such as technology and outreach.

“Fantasy gaming is a huge market in India. OneH Innovations believes in investing in marketing support in high growth and high potential companies. With a great technology and development team, EndGame11 is set to be a new game-changer in the fantasy gaming market in India”, added Pawas Jain, partner, OneH Innovations, and founder, The Brand Cocktail (TBC Consulting).

The Fantasy Gaming industry in India is set to be INR 18,700 crore market in India by 2022. With recent funding in MPL, PlayerzPot, and the high growth season expected with sporting events lined up in 2021, fantasy gaming is going to be a hot industry in the coming months.