Platzi Will Pay You Up to $40,000 to Study

February 22, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The pandemic has created a series of obstacles for people, but it has also generated ideas to promote professional success, educational innovation and the progress of economies. To stay motivated by the constant hunger for learning and growth, Platzi , the online education platform, launches the Platzi Olympics , a series of competitions on programming, digital marketing, social media, English and entrepreneurship, among others, with the ones Platzi celebrates the motivation to never stop learning with jackpots of up to $ 40,000.

Platzi will make available to students more than 15 competitions with different challenges of one day, one week or multidisciplinary; designed for students to make the most of the knowledge and skills learned on the platform. The challenges range from creating infographics or animations for social networks, creating digital marketing strategies, preparing a speech in English or creating a small film to creating an online store with a disruptive model and more challenges focused on the growth of business.

The Platzi Olympics competitions will be held from February 25 to March 11, 2021. From February 18, students will be able to register and at the end, a group of specialized juries will evaluate the creations of each of the participants, looking for the quality of the execution of ideas, the ability to solve challenges and the specific skills of each activity. Finally, the winners will be announced on March 11 on Platzi Live.

"We Latin Americans dare to compete and the simple fact of risking to continue learning and sharing our knowledge is already a gain," said Freddy Vega, CEO of Platzi, referring to the Olympics.

Choose a competition and bring out your Olympic knowledge with the challenges. Just go to Platzi.com/Olimpiadas to learn more about the competitions, choose the one that's right for you, compete for cash prizes of up to $ 40,000 and be part of this new wave of learning.

“Without a doubt, 2020 was a year with uncertain times for everyone. Now, 2021 started with dizzying speed, but the desire to build, create and never stop learning persists in the heads of more than one and we want them to take advantage of them. At Platzi we believe in the potential of our students to build and grow from knowledge and we are sure that the way to start this journey is effective online education, and initiatives such as the Platzi Olympics are a fundamental part to contribute to the economies of Latin America to become digital and entrepreneurial economies ”, concluded Vega.