IFA, Commerce Dept. To Take U.S. Franchises Down Under

January 29, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC-The Australian Franchising & Business Opportunities Expo, being held March 23 to 26 at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre, will be the last stop for the U.S. Commerce Department's week-long trade mission to New Zealand and Australia, and U.S. franchisors are invited to exhibit. There are more franchised outlets per capita in Australia than in any other country, according to show organizer Australian Exhibition Services.

The Franchising & Business Opportunities Expo is an opportunity for franchises looking to enter the international market in a region where the strategy is a well-established means of business development. The event is expected to draw nearly 11,000 potential buyers from all parts of the globe. -International Franchise Association