COVID-19

These Innovative N95 Masks are Made in the USA

If you have to wear a mask, buy local.
These Innovative N95 Masks are Made in the USA
Image credit: SureWay Health

Despite major companies shying away from the face mask issue entirely, masks are still very much a part of our daily lives. While the vaccines are here, we may still be living with masks for the foreseeable future, even after you get vaccinated. Since that's the case, you might as well invest in masks that are comfortable, safe, and made in the USA.

SureWay Health's Patriot Mask is an N95 respirator that is 100 percent manufactured in Ohio and distributed from Michigan, the company says, and it has been approved to exceed CDC and NIOSH inhalation and exhalation resistance testing requirements. While the Patriot Mask helps protect wearers from airborne bacteria, it's also creating jobs across the Midwest.

Normally an LED lighting manufacturer that has supplied the federal government, military, and many health organizations, a company called ALG jumped into action when the pandemic hit and converted their manufacturing lines to start making personal protective gear (PPE). Meanwhile, SureWay Health pivoted from being a consumer electronics distributor to delivering millions of masks, gloves, gowns, and other PPE across the country. 

The Patriot Mask performs at 99 percent Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) and 99.7 percent Particle Filter Efficiency according to study by SGS IBR Laboratories. The cup-shaped N95 mask has ultra-elastic nylon headbands that form a secure seal to the user's face and is available in both small and regular sizes so they'll fit any face, the company says. An adjustable galvanized iron-nose clip creates an even more custom fit and secure seal while the inner spandex foam sponge bar makes wearing the mask comfortable as well as safe. Each box comes with 25 masks to keep you geared up for a month.

SureWay Health and ALG joined forces to create an American-made product that protects front-line and non-essential workers alike. Learn more about how you can support them here.

