Private schools return to face-to-face classes on March 1 regardless of traffic light

February 23, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Eleven months after the closure of all schools was decreed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Association of Private Schools of the Mexican Republic (ANFE-ANEP) reported that on March 1 they will resume face- to-face classes at their schools. This regardless of the status of the epidemiological traffic light or government regulations.

The Mexican authorities propose a gradual return to the classroom, starting with the states that are on a green traffic light or present less risk. However, the ANFE-ANEP declared that they will take action for the reopening in this school year 2020-2021 .

"It is of vital importance that directors, teachers and parents initiate face-to-face educational activities to face the new challenges and new living conditions of society, generated by the pandemic and that have caused other crises," said the National Association of Private Schools it's a statement.

“The State has been violating the rights of society, especially in education. They do not realize that they violate the right to health, there are emotional, mental, obesity and all kinds of disorders in students, ” explained Alfredo Villar Jiménez, president of ANFE-ANEP , at a press conference.

"The color of the traffic light does not matter, the private schools are going to open ," said Villar Jiménez.

However, he clarified that the return is optional , both for schools and for parents and students. "Very respectable also parents who do not want to send them and who will be at a distance," added the head of the association.

This is how they plan to return to the classrooms in private schools

The association clarified that "all health precautions will be taken, both in homes and in schools ." This following the sanitation protocols of the Secretaries of Health and Education .

"Everything will be attached to the rule of law where the violated rights will be restored and the enjoyment of them will be guaranteed, the support of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the governors and state education secretariats will be requested ," said Villar Jiménez , and added that if sanctions or fines are applied to them, they will appeal to legal instances.

They seek dialogue with the SEP

The president of ANFE-ANEP pointed out that they see more possibilities of reaching an agreement with the SEP now that Delfina Gómez is the incumbent.

“We are currently in contact trying to have direct contact with the new secretary of education, we could not do it. We wanted classes to start in February but there was no secretary change. Esteban Moctezuma was very closed, he did not want to open up for dialogue and we could not reach any agreement, " said Villar.

ANFE-ANEP affirms that the closure of schools for almost a year caused an educational crisis that "will take between six and 10 years to recover ." They believe that the federal administration's plan, starting until August, would intensify the crisis and the backwardness of students.

An estimated 20,000 private schools have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after losing nearly 40% of their students.