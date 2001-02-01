Love It or Leave It

Welcome to <i>BizStartUps.com</i>...like it or not.
This story appears in the February 2001 issue of .

Ask any startup guru to define the characteristics of successful entrepreneurs, and you'll likely hear several things over and over again. For me, the things that always come to mind are the willingness to take risks, the discipline to strive for a goal and the flexibility to adapt to various situations-good and bad-in order to achieve that vision.

It's true whether you've got loads of money, dozens of contacts and a pristine business plan-or you've got nothing but your kitchen table, some scratch paper and a perpetually dull No. 2.

Which is why I didn't get too upset when some of our readers expressed dismay over our decision to change StartUps into an online magazine. "I was so frustrated and disappointed to read that you're going to an exclusively electronic format," wrote one reader. "I know changes are necessary to keep up with the times, but that doesn't always mean that they're welcome," wrote another.

See, I realize not everyone likes the idea of eliminating the print version of the magazine, but I also realize we can't please everyone. And I'd bet most of you have encountered similar situations, where some people like your idea and other people hate it.

No, we're not quite entrepreneurs like you, but we are in the sense that we are taking a risk with the intent of achieving a goal. Along the way, we'll have to make adjustments to our original plan in order to keep serving our audience, but our goal will always remain the same: to get the best information out there as quickly as possible.

So I'm hoping you can enjoy this first electronic version of BizStartUps.com, even if you miss Entrepreneur's StartUps. (Hey, I miss it, too.) And while you're at it, think about the things you'd like to see on this site. What questions do you have as a start-up entrepreneur? What problem nags you in your sleep? Or, on the other hand, what makes you say "I'm so excited, I can't sleep"?

