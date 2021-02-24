KFC

Do You Have a Secret You Want to Tell? KFC Launches a 'Phone' for You to Bare Your Soul.

The KFSecret-80 arrives in Mexico for a limited time and only 80 will be available. Go to www.kfsecret80.com and register for a chance to win yours.
Image credit: KFC México

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you feel that that secret you keep weighs more every day and you need to tell someone about it? Well, Kentucky Fried Chicken wants to hear from you.

That's right, believe it or not, KFC Mexico wants to help you count things by ear and for this it launched the KFSecret-80 , a mobile device that allows you to tell secrets while maintaining a healthy distance.

The “device” is made up of two headphones shaped like chicken buckets and a 1.5 meter long rope so that two people can connect as we did in the 21st century (or with our friends with two cans at recess).

As part of the KFSecret-80 communication campaign, a commercial was parody inspired by traditional Mexican television infomercials.

This joke campaign is part of KFC Mexico's strategies to celebrate 80 years of Colonel Sanders' secret recipe for fried chicken in Latin America.

What does this phone have to tell your “juiciest” secrets?

Image: KFC Mexico

Technical specifications (obvious, kidding):

  • Portable: Its coupling mode with two buckets of the same size makes it easy to transport.
  • Fall protection: The device has the latest certified version of (SSR) Sanders Shock Resistance, making it practically unbreakable and drop proof.
  • Guaranteed privacy: With the KFSecret-80 you will have the certainty that all your secrets will be safe thanks to its analog system. All messages you send and receive will be end-to-end encrypted.
  • Long-range communication: Forget about bad reception, thanks to its 1.5m cable, you will have instant communication while maintaining a healthy distance
  • 11G network: it does not consume your data and you do not need a Wi-Fi network, this device guarantees the immediate transmission of messages.
  • Noise-proof: The KFSecret-80 has an ergonomic design that guarantees the reduction of ambient noise in your conversations.

