Do You Have a Secret You Want to Tell? KFC Launches a 'Phone' for You to Bare Your Soul.

February 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you feel that that secret you keep weighs more every day and you need to tell someone about it? Well, Kentucky Fried Chicken wants to hear from you.

That's right, believe it or not, KFC Mexico wants to help you count things by ear and for this it launched the KFSecret-80 , a mobile device that allows you to tell secrets while maintaining a healthy distance.

The “device” is made up of two headphones shaped like chicken buckets and a 1.5 meter long rope so that two people can connect as we did in the 21st century (or with our friends with two cans at recess).

As part of the KFSecret-80 communication campaign, a commercial was parody inspired by traditional Mexican television infomercials.

The KFSecret-80 arrives in Mexico for a limited time and only 80 will be available. Go to www.kfsecret80.com and register for a chance to win yours.

This joke campaign is part of KFC Mexico's strategies to celebrate 80 years of Colonel Sanders' secret recipe for fried chicken in Latin America.

What does this phone have to tell your “juiciest” secrets?

Image: KFC Mexico

