Pizza Hut Unveils Online Lounge

<b></b>

January 30, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas-Hanging out on the Internet just got a little hipper with the debut of the new Pizza Hut Lounge. A virtual destination designed to showcase the latest happenings and upcoming news from the pizza company, the Pizza Hut Lounge invites site visitors to experience the unconventional style of the chain.

Headliners for the opening of the lounge included animated caricatures of Penn & Teller, the magic duo featured in the company's new Stuffed Crust Pizza ad campaign, acting as the lounge's premier emcees. Additionally, the company's new TV spots, which feature Penn & Teller touting the mysteries of eating Stuffed Crust Pizza backward, are downloadable from the Pizza Hut Lounge.

Throughout the year, Pizza Hut will add interactivity and promotions to the lounge. The Pizza Hut Lounge is just one new feature off the recently redesigned www.pizzahut.com. Additional Pizza Hut Web site plans include site registration, online couponing, online ordering and nutritional information. -Bison.com