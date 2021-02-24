Microsoft

Microsoft's cloud generated more revenue than Amazon and Google combined in 2020

Azure, Microsoft's cloud service, outperformed its competitors, but Amazon Web Services still dominates the field, why?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft's cloud generated more revenue than Amazon and Google combined in 2020
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tech giants compete on many grounds and one of them is the cloud . Today, Amazon dominates the market for cloud services, followed by Microsoft's Azure and Google Cloud . However, Microsoft reports reveal that its earnings for this concept during 2020 were above those obtained jointly by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google in the same period.

Last year, the company founded by Bill Gates reported $ 59 billion in cloud revenue . Azure, Microsoft's cloud , was the company's fastest growing product in the last quarter of 2020, generating $ 16.7 billion. This represents a growth of 34% compared to the same period of 2019.

In contrast, Amazon Web Services made about $ 45.4 billion in revenue in 2020 , while Google Cloud made $ 13 billion . Despite these figures, AWS retains the largest market share, where is the catch?

The figure given by Microsoft does not only reflect Azure sales, since in the same statement the company explained that "the acceleration in demand for our differentiated offerings boosted revenues from the commercial cloud ." In other words, the results also cover OneDrive and other services.

Credit: Canalys.com

The COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of people to work, study, communicate, entertain themselves and shop online, triggering the development of the cloud. The British consultancy Canalys , specialized in technology, estimates that in 2020 global spending on cloud infrastructure was about 142,000 million dollars, which represents 33% more than the previous year.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft

Surface Pro-7 Commercial Mocks Apple's Macbook Pro

Microsoft

Finally Run Windows Software on Your Mac with This Cyber Monday Mac App Bundle

Microsoft

Xbox Series X Launches Nov. 10 for $499, Pre-Orders Open Sept. 22