Partner Up To Increase Marketing Efforts

It's an inexpensive way to draw in customers.

January 30, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to increase the scope of your marketing efforts without spending any additional dollars? It may sound too good to be true, but you can do just that by partnering with other companies that sell complementary yet noncompetitive products and services to your target market. In this way, you get twice the exposure at half the cost.

For instance, if you run a Web design firm, you might want to link up with a local Internet service provider that can pass on leads to you. Or if you sell nutritional supplements, you might want to join forces with a local gym where you could give seminars about nutrition to health-conscious members.