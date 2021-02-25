Videos of the Samsung Glasses Lite, augmented reality glasses, are filtered

February 25, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Samsung announced in 2020 the closure of its virtual reality department, but according to leaked videos, there are two conceptual models of augmented reality glasses.

According to reports from The Verge , the Samsung Glasses Lite and Samsung AR Glasses that theoretically allow users to attend holographic virtual meetings, consult content and play games.

The video was leaked by insider WalkingCat on Twitter. These are promotional videos showing where these augmented reality glasses could be used.

The first video shows the Samsung Glasses Lite , augmented reality glasses for the newspaper. Being Lite, it seems to have no motion sensors or camera. They look like glasses a little bigger than normal glasses and would allow playing games, watching movies, answering video calls or even darkening to be sunglasses.

The second video called Next Wearable Computing, but at the end of the video the text Samsung AR Glasses is included. They appear to be a more complete version of previous glasses that resemble Microsoft's Hololens that could recognize gestures, virtual typing, 3D object manipulation, and 3D video calls.

The videos seem to be just that, but we do not know if Samsung will dare to enter the market for the HoloLens, Magic Leap or Google Glass.