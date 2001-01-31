Sites For the Business Traveler

Check out these sites and online resources for business travelers.

January 31, 2001

Biztravel.com - A great place to book your flights, hotel and rental car. It's filled with information and features for business travelers vs. vacationers including keeping track of your frequent flier miles.

Berlitz.com - Need to learn a new language and fast? Berlitz offers classes, books, tapes and CDs.

Currency-To-Go.com - Order up to $1,000 in any combination of foreign currency and travelers checks and have it delivered to your door or any local Chase bank branch the next business day. Online ordering or call (888) CHASE-84.

Exchange Rates - Everything you ever wanted to know about exchange rates including an online currency calculator and photo images of foreign currency

AT&T Business Traveler - Tips and resources including a free, downloadable AT&T Dialing Guide that fits in your wallet. It's handy for reaching an AT&T operator when you're abroad.

Weather.com - Don't leave home without checking here first for the latest weather updates and forecasts in any city around the world.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.