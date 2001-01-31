Allied Domecq Brands Open Markets to Major Developers

Randolph, Massachusetts-Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin' Donuts and Togo's stores may soon be popping up faster than ever throughout the eastern half of the United States. Through a new program, the three brands, which operate jointly as Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants, will award development rights to major developers in as many as 17 strategically selected markets. The markets could represent expansion of up to 1,400 units.

Terrance Lewis, national franchise licensing manager for the three brands, introduced the program, explaining that the focus of development will be on multibranded locations offering two or all three of the quick-service restaurant concepts under one roof. Territories have been earmarked for growth by major developers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Lewis said the organizations and resources for large, multiunit operators should allow them to accelerate expansion in these markets.

"We're looking for existing organizations with the infrastructure, market knowledge and capital to accomplish rapid development of units featuring two or all three of our brands in these markets," Lewis said. "We see this as an excellent opportunity for multiunit QSR operators who have reached market capacity with their existing concepts in these markets." -Nichol & Co.

