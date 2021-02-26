Social Entrepreneurship

Get started and make your idea come true with social impact

Be a part of the transformative social entrepreneurship festival Fest South. The event takes place this February 26 via online and is free.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get started and make your idea come true with social impact
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Social entrepreneurship and sustainability are key to the economic future of Mexico and the world. Did you know that it is possible to create a business with which you can earn money and at the same time contribute to saving the world and having a positive impact on your community? That's right, these are the so-called impact businesses.

Fortunately, there are no few examples of this type of undertaking and there are more and more initiatives with a focus on the social sphere, which seek to solve problems of health, mobility, education, access to basic services and labor inclusion, among many others.

If you have an idea to create a business with impact and you don't know how to take the first steps, Fest South is for you. It is a day of workshops and conferences in which you can find information and inspiration to turn your dream into reality.


Photo: Fest South

The festival takes place this Friday , February 26 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. It will be attended by Jasive Fernández, from Nice; Claudia León, from Botanicus; Omar Landa and Ximena Mora, from Rayito de Luna; entrepreneurs who will share their experience to create a business with impact.

Also Sofía Díaz Rivera, Danone sustainability manager; Jorge Acosta, from Unilever; Griselda Ramos, from Natura; Mauricio Kuri, from Volkswagen; Vanessa Silva, from H&M, among others, who will discuss Circular Economy issues, sustainability, among others.

Take the opportunity to participate in the workshops


Photo: Fest South

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Entrepreneurship

These 21 Projects Drove Mexico's Sustainable Development Goals in 2020

Social Entrepreneurship

The Wealth of 10 Billionaires Grew by Half a Trillion Dollars in 2020, While the Poor Will Take 10 Years to Recover

Social Entrepreneurship

Why Charities Are Launching For-Profit Businesses