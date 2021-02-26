Get started and make your idea come true with social impact

February 26, 2021 2 min read

Social entrepreneurship and sustainability are key to the economic future of Mexico and the world. Did you know that it is possible to create a business with which you can earn money and at the same time contribute to saving the world and having a positive impact on your community? That's right, these are the so-called impact businesses.

Fortunately, there are no few examples of this type of undertaking and there are more and more initiatives with a focus on the social sphere, which seek to solve problems of health, mobility, education, access to basic services and labor inclusion, among many others.

If you have an idea to create a business with impact and you don't know how to take the first steps, Fest South is for you. It is a day of workshops and conferences in which you can find information and inspiration to turn your dream into reality.



The festival takes place this Friday , February 26 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. It will be attended by Jasive Fernández, from Nice; Claudia León, from Botanicus; Omar Landa and Ximena Mora, from Rayito de Luna; entrepreneurs who will share their experience to create a business with impact.

Also Sofía Díaz Rivera, Danone sustainability manager; Jorge Acosta, from Unilever; Griselda Ramos, from Natura; Mauricio Kuri, from Volkswagen; Vanessa Silva, from H&M, among others, who will discuss Circular Economy issues, sustainability, among others.

