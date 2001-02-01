American Poolplayers Association

Rack 'em up, and rake it in.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

When "Texas" Terry Bell and Larry "The Iceman" Hubbart played pool during the '70s, they encountered games and rules that were as diverse as the many locales they competed in across the country. Both players, recently ranked in Billiard Digest's "50 Greatest Players of the Century," recognized the lack of uniformity in the system and administration of these tournaments as well as the need for an organization that would undertake such a task.

An opportunity arose for these competitors-turned-businessmen in 1979, when they decided to direct their passion for pool into the American Poolplayers Association (APA). But don't be misled by the name-this business is no spectator sport.

With the founding of the APA, the partners established officially recognized rules and formats as well as national championships that provide amateur members with a place to play in a structured, competitive format. More than $1 million in prize money is given away annually, with the help of various sponsors (currently Camel cigarettes, Molson beer and Jack Daniels). "You might think of pool as fun and good times-people have a good time on a cruise ship, too, but down below deck, there are people working," asserts Bell. "Recreation has to be as structured and organized as any other business activity."

As a franchisee, you would be visiting every establishment in your territory, public or private, that has a pool table in order to initiate and promote APA activity. There is no other national organization that competes with your business.

According to the Billiard and Bowling Institute of America, more than 10 million people play pool frequently, making pool leagues your core business. Franchisees administer the activity much like a bowling league secretary and earn a portion of the fees participants pay to compete. The APA created three 14-week sessions, so the activity is nonstop.

Looking back on the institution of the APA with co-founder Hubbart, Bell surmises, "Forming a business with people you enjoy and putting something out there that has benefited the communities is a labor of love. But it seemed easy, because we've always enjoyed it."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market