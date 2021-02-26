Hasbro

Mr Potato Head Goes 'Neutral' to Support Different Gender Identities

Hasbro will release the "Potato Head" family kits, which will include two genderless adult potatoes, a baby potato and 42 accessories.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mr Potato Head Goes 'Neutral' to Support Different Gender Identities
Image credit: Vía Alto Nivel

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

The toy company, Hasbro Inc. will remove the name "sir" from the much loved character "Mr. Potato Head ” in order for the toy line to be gender neutral and to broaden the diversity in the tastes and preferences of its consumers.

Also, the series that includes a potato made of plastic with moving parts such as its nose, mustache, glasses and mouth, will be made in a sustainable way, the company said Thursday in a presentation with investors.

A year ago, Hasbro mentioned that the products would be made of “plant-based plastic” and that they would have less packaging of this material, in order to make it more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Toy companies have made an effort to adapt to the changing environment and consumer preferences. Such is the case with Hasbro's competition in the United States, Mattel Inc., whose sales soared when they added a wider range of skin tones and body types to Barbie dolls. Just as Thomas The Tank Engine has added more female characters and American Girl brought out a male character.

In the presentation, Hasbro highlighted that now more than ever it is important to highlight the values of consumers reflected in their toys.

This fall, Hasbro will release the “Potato Head” family kits, which will include two genderless adult potatoes, a baby potato and 42 accessories , for children to imagine and assemble a whole family.

The "Mr. Potato Head" characters were first sold in 1952 and have long been successful for the toy giant. The line has been renewed to update and adapt to new trends.

    More from Entrepreneur

    Learn More: Franchise Advisors
    Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
    1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
    2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
    3. Find your ideal franchise
    4. Learn about that franchise
    5. Meet the franchisor
    6. Receive the best business resources
    Learn More
    Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
    Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
    • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
    • An ad-free experience
    • A weekly newsletter
    • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
    Become A Member
    Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
    Learn More

    Related Books

    The Naming Book

    The Naming Book

    Buy From
    The Unstoppable Journal

    The Unstoppable Journal

    Buy From
    Ultimate Guide to Link Building

    Ultimate Guide to Link Building

    Buy From
    Career Rehab

    Career Rehab

    Buy From
    Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

    Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

    Buy From
    No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

    No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

    Buy From

    Latest on Entrepreneur

    Human Resources

    Coca-Cola Asks Its Workers to Be 'Less White' to Fight Racism

    News and Trends

    Forget Tesla. Here's Why Ford Motor May Be the Best Auto Stock

    tiktok

    Vegan TikToker's Account Blocked After Petition Gathers 20,000 Signatures