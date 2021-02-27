Entrepreneur Masters

Entrepreneur Masters: How to break the paradigms of an industry?

Edurne Balmori, CEO of Metco, the creator of the Svetia brand, shares her secrets to leading and breaking paradigms. Join us on March 4.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Masters: How to break the paradigms of an industry?
Image credit: Cortesía Metco
Edurne Balmori, directora general de Merco.

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How to break paradigms, lead change and achieve your life goals? These are some of the questions that we will address on March 4 at 7:00 pm in Entrepreneur Masters.

Edurne Balmori Palacios, CEO of Metco , the creator of the Svetia brand, will share with us her strategies to break down barriers, customs, beliefs and labels, and position herself as one of the most innovative directors in the country.

Edurne was born in Mexico City, completed a degree in Food Engineering and Technology at the Universidad Iberoamericana and has specializations in Senior Management and Business Administration, as well as Finance at ITAM.

Since 2008, he joined Metco as Research and Development manager and has been the General Management of the company for three years. Under his leadership Metco has managed to achieve sustained sales growth, exceeding targets with double-digit year-over-year growth.

It also managed to catapult the company into new markets in Mexico and several countries such as the United States, Spain, Central and South America through the diversification of high value-added products to both B2B and B2C clients.


Edurne Balmori. Photo: Courtesy Metco

The directive has focused on institutionalizing and supporting the creation of plans for organizational development and training of internal leaders, strengthening the commitment and identity of employees with the company, providing tools such as technology platforms for effective decision-making. decisions even seeking equal opportunities, equity, inclusion and diversity in their work teams.

Join us next Thursday, March 4 at 7:00 pm and learn the strategies of this leader.

Sign up for free .

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Masters

VIDEO: 'These Moments of Crisis Are Great for Developing Empathy', Says Brian Halligan, CEO Hubspot

Entrepreneur Masters

Don't miss the chat with Hubspot founder Brian Hallingan at Entrepreneur Masters!

Curiosities

An Entrepreneur Offers $1 Million to Anyone Who Can Answer This Question