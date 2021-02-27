Entrepreneur Masters: How to break the paradigms of an industry?

February 27, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How to break paradigms, lead change and achieve your life goals? These are some of the questions that we will address on March 4 at 7:00 pm in Entrepreneur Masters.

Edurne Balmori Palacios, CEO of Metco , the creator of the Svetia brand, will share with us her strategies to break down barriers, customs, beliefs and labels, and position herself as one of the most innovative directors in the country.

Edurne was born in Mexico City, completed a degree in Food Engineering and Technology at the Universidad Iberoamericana and has specializations in Senior Management and Business Administration, as well as Finance at ITAM.

Since 2008, he joined Metco as Research and Development manager and has been the General Management of the company for three years. Under his leadership Metco has managed to achieve sustained sales growth, exceeding targets with double-digit year-over-year growth.

It also managed to catapult the company into new markets in Mexico and several countries such as the United States, Spain, Central and South America through the diversification of high value-added products to both B2B and B2C clients.



Edurne Balmori. Photo: Courtesy Metco

The directive has focused on institutionalizing and supporting the creation of plans for organizational development and training of internal leaders, strengthening the commitment and identity of employees with the company, providing tools such as technology platforms for effective decision-making. decisions even seeking equal opportunities, equity, inclusion and diversity in their work teams.

Join us next Thursday, March 4 at 7:00 pm and learn the strategies of this leader.

