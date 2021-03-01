Fashion

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.
Image credit: Maison D’Angelann

A private family office in the UAE has been announced as the latest investor to back Maison D’AngelAnn, an international fashion brand founded by Anna Chybisova and Angelika Svyatash, with the size of the current investment pegged at US$2 million.

The newest round of funds follows Maison D’AngelAnn’s $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it acquire a majority stake in the business.

Chybisova, a native of Ukraine, launched Maison D’AngelAnn with Svyatash in 2014, and swiftly led it to become one of her country’s leading fashion brands in a matter of just three years, with it expanding to the Middle East in 2017.

In 2019, Maison D'AngelAnn launched the production of the so-called “diamond dresses” that were decorated with Swarovski crystals under the brand name, SolAngelAnn. In 2020, a limited collection of shoes, accessories, and swimwear was also launched by the brand.

Both Maison D'AngelAnn and SolAngelAnn have seen much growth and success in the market at large, with the two brands having been presented in Paris, Wiesbaden, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munchen, Doha, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Los Angeles, and New York.

Following The Gate Business Services’ investment in November last year, Maison d’AngelAnn is said to have recorded over $2 million in sales in the same month, with the brand also then signing a deal to open five of its boutiques in Europe.

