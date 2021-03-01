OAKS Asset Management Launches Consumer Fund

March 1, 2021 3 min read

Indian mid-market private equity fund OAKS Asset Management on Monday announced the launch of its second fund, OAKS India Consumer Fund. The AIF Category-II Fund, registered with SEBI, will seek to invest in a set of experienced entrepreneur-led consumer businesses in the country.

The fund will seek to partner with proven founders who are demonstrating meaningful revenues and growth in large target markets in a capital-efficient manner.

“We are excited to launch the OAKS India Consumer Fund. We have had a deep conviction in the Indian consumer story and believe that as a market, India continues to offer simple penetration and growth opportunities. We invest in consumer brands operating in monster markets with significant tailwinds. We are confident that we will continue to deliver on our promise and conviction as we have done over the past decade,” shared Vishal Ootam, founder and chief executive officer, OAKS Asset Management.

The INR 500 crore fund size with a greenshoe option of INR 250 crore will aim to invest in about 10-12 businesses with the investment size ranging between INR 25-100 crore per investee company. Significantly, the fund has already received initial commitments worth INR 400 crore.

“True to our philosophy, we at OAKS Asset Management have always invested in traditional consumer brand stories driven by seasoned entrepreneurs or business families that focus on profitable growth. We do not invest in businesses that are dependent on serial fund raises nor do we invest in businesses that operate in the ‘Winner takes All’ categories. Essentially, all our businesses focus on creating brands that provide better products, service quality, and enhance customer experience at affordable prices,” explained Vivek Anand PS, founder, and managing director, OAKS Asset Management.

The team’s track record includes investments in several marquee Indian brands including electric two-wheeler brand Hero Electric and luxury banqueting and catering business Foodlink as well as Vini Cosmetics, and Hardcastle Restaurants.

“India’s strong consumer business story continues to provide sound investment opportunities and our track record of multiple successful exits helps us in identifying the opportune time and mode of exit for value maximization. We leverage our multi-year experience of working with seasoned founders to provide our portfolio businesses with strategic inputs and assist them with strengthening their organizational systems, controls, processes, and governance,” added Kenneth Serrao, founder, and chief information officer.

Established in 2015, the platform also comprises a world-class advisory board that works alongside its portfolio companies. A set of multi-disciplinary investors from around the world back every investment and the investee businesses have selective access to these investors which include about 40 of the top 200 Indian business families, the company said.