Google Finance Adds a Tab for Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin

March 1, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Cryptocurrencies are accelerating their inclusion in the mass markets and proof of this is the most recent inclusion of a tab dedicated to their prices on the Google Finance news page.

Image: Google Finance

Now with just one click you can get a quick overview of the price fluctuations of coins like Bitcoin . The section entitled “Cryptocurrencies” in Spanish and “Crypto” in English can be accessed from the finance.google.com domain and in it you can compare the stock markets and conventional currencies with electronic currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH ), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

This inclusion in Google's financial news roundup is not surprising if we consider that in February alone the Bitcoin market would reach a maximum value of $ 1.7 trillion in February before experiencing a setback. As of today, it is worth $ 1.4 trillion.