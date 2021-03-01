SpaceX Postpones the Launch of 60 Starlink Satellites at the Last Second

March 1, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The private space company SpaceX postponed the launch of 60 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center at the last second.

The launch was to be done with a reusable Falcon 9 rocket this Monday at 01:37 GMT Monday in Florida, but it was postponed for 24 hours.

Auto-abort at T-1: 24 ahead of tonight's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; next launch opportunity is tomorrow, March 1 at 8:15 pm EST - SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 1, 2021

"Self-abort one minute and 24 seconds before Starlink's launch with the Falcon 9 tonight; the next launch opportunity is tomorrow, March 1, at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time [1:15 GMT]," it says. SpaceX's tweet in English.

These 60 SpaceX satellites would join the fleet of more than 1,140 already in low Earth orbit that have been launched since 2018.

Elon Musk pointed out in February that this satellite network will provide Internet speeds of 300Mbps by the end of the year. Currently the beta version of Starlink gives 100 Mbps in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.