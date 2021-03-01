Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett: A Patient and Sensible Monkey Could Generate Capital With Patience

The billionaire said in his annual letter to his shareholders that "all that is required to win in the stock market is time, calm, diversification and minimization of fees."
Warren Buffett: A Patient and Sensible Monkey Could Generate Capital With Patience
Image credit: Kent Sievers | Shutterstock.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Billionaire Warren Buffett published a letter to investors on Sunday in which he asserted that "a patient and sensible monkey, who builds a portfolio by throwing 50 darts at a board that includes the entire S&P 500" could increase his capital.

According to The Motley Fool , Warren Buffett , president of the holding company Berkhire Hathaway , indicated that "all that is required to win in the stock market is time, calm, diversification and minimization of fees."

In his message, Buffett said investors “will find CEOs and market gurus with compelling ideas. If they want price targets, managed earnings and 'stories', they won't be short of suitors. The 'technicians' will confidently instruct you on what some movements on a chart portend for a stock's next move. The calls to action will never stop. "

The so-called Oracle of Omaha also said that small investors will be able to increase their capital because the joint value of the shares continues to grow.

