LinkedIn Co-Founder Buys Flying Taxi Company
Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, founder of Zyanga, acquired Joby Aviation.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Reid Hoffman , co-founder of LinkedIn , and Mark Pincus, founder of Zyanga, agreed last week to buy the Joby Aviation company, which develops flying electric taxis.
According to an Axios publication, Reinvent Technology Partners - Hoffman and Pincus' company - valued Joby Aviation at about $ 6.6 billion.
Image: Joby Aviation
Joby asserts that his electric plane takes off and lands vertically silently so as not to generate noise in cities and that it can transport its passengers at 350 kilometers per hour.
The aviation company expects flight certification by 2023.