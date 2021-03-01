LinkedIn Co-Founder Buys Flying Taxi Company

March 1, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Reid Hoffman , co-founder of LinkedIn , and Mark Pincus, founder of Zyanga, agreed last week to buy the Joby Aviation company, which develops flying electric taxis.

According to an Axios publication, Reinvent Technology Partners - Hoffman and Pincus' company - valued Joby Aviation at about $ 6.6 billion.

Image: Joby Aviation

Joby asserts that his electric plane takes off and lands vertically silently so as not to generate noise in cities and that it can transport its passengers at 350 kilometers per hour.

The aviation company expects flight certification by 2023.