Fashion

Clara Louise, a Former Cleaning Worker, Is Now a Model Who Just Landed a Contract With Gucci

The 24-year-old Londoner was discovered while walking down the street.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Clara Louise, a Former Cleaning Worker, Is Now a Model Who Just Landed a Contract With Gucci
Image credit: Metro.UK, Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

When something is for you, it will come at the least expected moment. That is the case of Clara Louise, a London girl who worked as a cleaning clerk and who now managed to become a model and a contract with Gucci .

In an interview the young woman conducted with Metro.UK , she recounted how she was discovered. In June 2019, when she was walking down the street, she was spotted by Rob Wilson, the director of FOMO Models, a modeling agency.

“Rob saw me on the street, on the way to the gym, and asked me if I had ever worked as a model,” Clara recounted. Then he commented that they had a conversation and the rest is history.

"I am very grateful because it has been an incredible experience and shows how you should take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way in life," explained the now Gucci model.

She has already worked with other brands such as Gymshark, Boots, and Primark . Additionally, she was featured on the cover of Picton's fashion and beauty magazine.

"It was nothing of what I expected, it is not as malicious as it is shown in television dramas and movies," he said. "It was a whole new world."

“I had never seen a curvy, black, Asian and ethnic minority model (BAME, an adjective used for people in the UK who are not white, according to the Cambridge Dictionary) and I didn't think my appearance would fit. that world. So I feel like I'm paving the way and will be able to tell my grandkids that I was a Gucci model. "

Clara's taste for Italian haute couture has not led her to the influencer lifestyle. Instead, she is seeking a teaching career. "I am still a normal girl from East London, my mother would not allow that bubble to grow, she would burst it immediately," she confessed to the same medium.

"I'm just Clara, I'm taking my energy, my passion and my love for myself, my culture, my ethnic origin, my hair and I'm showing it to the world."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

This Dress Costs More Than $650 and They Are Comparing It to a Garbage Bag

Fashion

Isabel Marant accused of plagiarizing Purépecha textiles

Fashion

Gucci launches a men's dress for almost 56 thousand pesos