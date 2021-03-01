Barbie gets her crown back! 2020 was his best year in sales after betting on inclusion, the 'body positive' and demolishing gender roles
The reinvention of Barbie brought Mattel the most growth in two decades, as its shares rose more than 50% and specialists project more success in the future.
Free Book Preview Winfluence
Get a glimpse of how to influence your audience’s buying habits using traditional and unconventional influencer marketing techniques.
5 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.