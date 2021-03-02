E-sports Platform Indian Gaming League Raises $500,000 From Hungama Digital Media Along With Hindustan Talkies

March 2, 2021 2 min read

Digital entertainment company Hungama Digital Media along with movie and digital content production house Hindustan Talkies on Tuesday announced to have made a strategic investment of up to $500,000 in Indian Gaming League (IGL), a platform for competitive gaming that allows users to win exciting rewards in e-sports competitions.

The platform will utilize the funds to acquire new users and develop new features to increase user engagement on the platform.

“E-sports is still in its nascency in India. Having Hungama and Hindustan Talkies coming on board will help us reach a larger audience and scale e-sports to new heights. We are excited to have their expertise and mentorship to guide us in the right direction and achieving our vision of making e-sports a household name,” shared Yash Pariani, chief executive, Indian Gaming League.

The e-sports startup will also use the funds to launch Indian Gaming League Championship Cup Season 1, a 45-day mega tournament that will allow users to compete in six stimulating games and win prizes. The tournament will culminate with Indian Gaming League Awards.

“E-sports is one of the fastest-growing segments in the gaming industry in India and is expected to become even more popular as smartphone usage continues to rise. We are excited to invest in Indian Gaming League to help the platform grow further and offer gamers in the country a unique competitive experience at a scale that hasn’t been seen before. At Hungama, our plan is to engage with over 10 million gamers in the next 2 years with our e-sports initiatives,” stated Neeraj Roy, founder, and chief executive officer, Hungama Digital Media.

Launched in 2016, the company has grown its user base by over threefold in the last 12 months and has hosted over 3000 gaming tournaments in 2020.

“Today, the gaming industry is growing faster than the rest of the entertainment industry and shows no signs of slowing down. Additionally, India has the largest youth population in the world and with its ever-evolving broadband infrastructure and its affordability, we expect e-sports to soar further and create more uproar. For Hindustan Talkies, its association with e-sports allows it to foray into yet another exciting form of entertainment,” concluded Ashish Chowdhry, director, Hindustan Talkies.