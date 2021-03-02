Coronavirus

A Third Wave of Covid-19 Predicted After Easter

Spring break and religious holidays could create an uptick in travel.
A Third Wave of Covid-19 Predicted After Easter
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We are three weeks away from the Easter holidays, one of the rest periods most observed by Mexicans and Latin Americans. However, Easter could lead to a third wave of resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the country and that has health authorities concerned.

According to Milenio , Patricia Segura Medina, a researcher at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), warned that there could be an upturn in coronavirus infections in Mexico caused by the holiday mobility of the Semana Mayor.

During the Health protection conference for the dry-hot season , Segura Medina indicated that the fatigue due to the social distancing measures, - which would be more than a year old by March 28, the date on which Holy Week starts-, many people could go on vacation.

"At Easter I would not doubt that people want to go out again and this becomes a behavior of society again, that there is less restriction of distances," said the researcher, who also recalled that the presence of new strains that increase contagion.

Segura Medina indicated that there are not enough vaccinated people to have a spring vacation period as before and that this will not happen until 70% of the population is immunized.

Holy Week and Easter, the 15 days of rest in spring in schools for religious reasons, start on March 28 and end on April 12.

