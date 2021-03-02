Future of Entrepreneurship

Free Webinar | March 24: How to Transform Your Corporate Culture in 5 Easy Steps

Transforming your corporate culture, especially with today's remote work environment, might seem like a daunting task.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | March 24: How to Transform Your Corporate Culture in 5 Easy Steps
Image credit: Courtesy of Shutterstock Inc.

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Transforming your corporate culture, especially with today’s remote work environment, might seem like a daunting task. Before the global pandemic, corporate culture consisted of the people and traditions inside a brick-and-mortar office. Now, due to a large majority of the American workforce going digital, companies are presented with new challenges concerning building morale, encouraging productivity, and fostering camaraderie online.

During this 45-minute webinar with James Henderson—the CEO of Exclusive Resorts, a luxury travel club—we’ll discuss the importance of hiring the right people; how leaders can take advantage of remote work; and the five steps leaders should follow to transform their corporate culture from the inside out.

Register Now

About the Speaker

James Henderson's knowledge of the luxury travel industry matches his enthusiastic passion for it. He is a proven leader, previously serving as President of Commercial Operations at XOJET and VistaJet, and President & Chief Executive Officer of the Americas for the Ferretti Group. In addition, he spent five years at Formula 1 Motor Sport with the Red Bull Sauber team. James brings to Exclusive Resorts a strong background in general management, commercial operations and business transformation. Having lived in eight different countries, he has extensive international experience in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. In 2020, with less than one year at the Club, James led Exclusive Resorts to its most successful year in seven years, despite travel coming to a complete halt during the pandemic. This success can be attributed to his focus on removing silos, fostering talent and encouraging risk and competition.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz to Find Your Ideal Franchise
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take Quiz
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Corporate Culture

3 Techniques to Define Your Mission, Vision and Values for Your Team

Corporate Culture

Why do some companies survive the pandemic and others not? One word: 'Learnability'

Corporate Culture

Tech Giants Are Failing to Inspire Employee Trust. Here Are 4 Ways Your Company Can Do Better.