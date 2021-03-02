AT&T México and Tec de Monterrey Will Support 15 Entrepreneurship Projects

March 2, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A total of 15 teams of students from various educational institutions in Mexico have been selected to participate in '30Segundos x México' , a public entrepreneurship initiative launched by AT&T Mexico in alliance with the Entrepreneurship and Transformation Laboratory (LET) of Tec de Monterrey .

Through two exclusive entrepreneurship and innovation programs offered by these organizations, students will be able to develop their ideas in order to promote urban inclusion.

During the call period, the students presented proposals that incorporate technology as a basis to generate a social impact and achieve more inclusive cities in Mexico. Among the requirements, students were asked to record a 30-second video explaining their proposal and upload it to the initiative's website before February 19, 2021.

The proposals received were reviewed and evaluated based on criteria of impact, innovation, application of technology and scalability.

Selected teams. Image: Courtesy of Tec de Monterrey.

Together, the selected projects address issues related to inclusion in cities, such as: waste management and circular economy, sustainable transport and mobility, social and health care and people with disabilities, habitability and sustainable housing, access to education and culture , and digital and financial inclusion, among others.

The winning teams of this call will participate during March in the LET Bootcamp , an exclusive immersion program for '30Segundos x México' , which will be taught by the Tec de Monterrey Entrepreneurship and Transformation Laboratory (LET) and its network of entrepreneurship experts public, technological development, applied and prospective research.

At the end of this program, participants will present their projects in a selection panel made up of members of the Multidisciplinary Selection Committee. As a result, two proposals will be selected to receive mentoring from AT&T Foundry Mexico innovation experts in order to land their solution in a minimum viable product that, in alliance with AT&T Mexico, can be presented to potential clients and investors in a Demo Day.