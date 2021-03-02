Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

AT&T México and Tec de Monterrey Will Support 15 Entrepreneurship Projects

Together, the selected projects address issues related to inclusion in cities, such as waste management and circular economy, transport and sustainable mobility, among others.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
AT&T México and Tec de Monterrey Will Support 15 Entrepreneurship Projects
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A total of 15 teams of students from various educational institutions in Mexico have been selected to participate in '30Segundos x México' , a public entrepreneurship initiative launched by AT&T Mexico in alliance with the Entrepreneurship and Transformation Laboratory (LET) of Tec de Monterrey .

Through two exclusive entrepreneurship and innovation programs offered by these organizations, students will be able to develop their ideas in order to promote urban inclusion.

During the call period, the students presented proposals that incorporate technology as a basis to generate a social impact and achieve more inclusive cities in Mexico. Among the requirements, students were asked to record a 30-second video explaining their proposal and upload it to the initiative's website before February 19, 2021.

The proposals received were reviewed and evaluated based on criteria of impact, innovation, application of technology and scalability.

Selected teams. Image: Courtesy of Tec de Monterrey.

Together, the selected projects address issues related to inclusion in cities, such as: waste management and circular economy, sustainable transport and mobility, social and health care and people with disabilities, habitability and sustainable housing, access to education and culture , and digital and financial inclusion, among others.

The winning teams of this call will participate during March in the LET Bootcamp , an exclusive immersion program for '30Segundos x México' , which will be taught by the Tec de Monterrey Entrepreneurship and Transformation Laboratory (LET) and its network of entrepreneurship experts public, technological development, applied and prospective research.

At the end of this program, participants will present their projects in a selection panel made up of members of the Multidisciplinary Selection Committee. As a result, two proposals will be selected to receive mentoring from AT&T Foundry Mexico innovation experts in order to land their solution in a minimum viable product that, in alliance with AT&T Mexico, can be presented to potential clients and investors in a Demo Day.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

SoftBank Joins Initiative to Train Diverse Talent in Data Science and AI

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

These are the 4 Most Innovative Ventures in Aguascalientes, According to Unreasonable Mexico

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

10 companies that seek to heal the personal finances of Mexicans, according to SAFINN Unreasonable