The 10 most consulted diseases during 2020

March 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

2020 will be a year remembered for many unprecedented events, but none like the SARSCov2 coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 changed our habits, particularly in the area of health.

The Doctoralia platform, which connects health professionals with patients, carried out an analysis to find which diseases or conditions were among the 10 most consulted in 2020.

Obviously COVID-19 is the first thing that comes to mind, but it is interesting to know that there is a specific interest in other conditions. We found that the human papilloma virus, -a disease that is identified as one of the most common types of cancer in women-, is located in the first search position, a reflection of the impact that the disease has mainly in female people Proof of this are the data presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) which estimates an approximate number of 266,000 deaths worldwide, as a result of this disease.

Secondly, diabetes stands out, which, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health in Mexico, since 2000, is the leading cause of death among women and the second among men. It is important to mention that the condition has gained greater visibility with the appearance of COVID-19, as it is considered one of the main comorbidities that have a greater risk of presenting serious complications.

Diseases such as HIV infection, hemorrhoids and sexually transmitted diseases are also part of the list, which, although to a lesser extent, are also part of the collective interest in being more informed about the subject.

Here is the complete list: