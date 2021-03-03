Health

The 10 most consulted diseases during 2020

Obviously COVID-19 is the first thing that comes to mind, but it is interesting to know that there is a specific interest in other conditions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 10 most consulted diseases during 2020
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

2020 will be a year remembered for many unprecedented events, but none like the SARSCov2 coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 changed our habits, particularly in the area of health.

The Doctoralia platform, which connects health professionals with patients, carried out an analysis to find which diseases or conditions were among the 10 most consulted in 2020.

Obviously COVID-19 is the first thing that comes to mind, but it is interesting to know that there is a specific interest in other conditions. We found that the human papilloma virus, -a disease that is identified as one of the most common types of cancer in women-, is located in the first search position, a reflection of the impact that the disease has mainly in female people Proof of this are the data presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) which estimates an approximate number of 266,000 deaths worldwide, as a result of this disease.

Secondly, diabetes stands out, which, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health in Mexico, since 2000, is the leading cause of death among women and the second among men. It is important to mention that the condition has gained greater visibility with the appearance of COVID-19, as it is considered one of the main comorbidities that have a greater risk of presenting serious complications.

Diseases such as HIV infection, hemorrhoids and sexually transmitted diseases are also part of the list, which, although to a lesser extent, are also part of the collective interest in being more informed about the subject.

Here is the complete list:

  1. HPV
  2. Diabetes
  3. HIV infection
  4. Hemorrhoids
  5. COVID-19
  6. Sexually transmitted diseases
  7. Infertility
  8. Diabetic foot
  9. Warts
  10. Acne

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Health

The 5 Things You Always Wanted to Ask a Vegan (But Never Dared)

Health

5 Activities to Improve the Well-Being of Your Team

Health

The Future of Healthcare Is in the Cloud