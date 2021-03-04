Trip To The Moon

A Japanese millionaire wants to invite you to see the moon for free with SpaceX

These are the criteria to meet the great satellite ... for free!
A Japanese millionaire wants to invite you to see the moon for free with SpaceX
Image credit: @yousuckMZ, Twitter

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How many times have they promised you the moon and the stars and have not kept it? A tycoon wants to change that. Yusaku Maewaza , a Japanese millionaire wants to invite you to see the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX . Through a contest, he will select eight people to travel to space on a private flight to the moon in 2023.

The founder and former CEO of Zozo Inc , he was the first person to pay to book a trip aboard a SpaceX Starship rocket. However, he does not want to go alone and has launched a call through his social networks to choose eight people to accompany him.

Although he has nine “secluded” places, the crew will be between 10 and 12 members.

How to apply for a free trip to the moon?

Initially, I wanted to bring in talented artists so that when they returned they could create an inspiring work. However, it has already expanded its panorama a little more and not only artists can apply.

Maezawa explains that there are only two key criteria that you will consider. The first is that they have potential in their respective fields for the benefit of society and that they are willing to work as a team and support other members of the crew.

But to be considered you must enter the DearMoon 8 website, there you must pre-register before March 14. Then, those chosen will be evaluated starting March 21, with an online interview with Maezawa and a medical exam.

Subsequently, they will have to prepare and carry out special training during 2022 and 2023.

How long will the trip take?

The first commercial flight to the moon is estimated to last about a week, however it is subject to change.

The millionaire is dedicated to fulfilling that dream and taking you to the moon and back. Do you dare to travel to space?

