Mood Manager: SONY RA5000

The Sony RA5000 premium wireless speaker is equipped with Sony’s unique spatial sound technologies to fill your room with your favorite background music. The ambient room-filling sound creates a calm atmosphere, allowing you to relax as if you were at your favorite café. RA500 fits into your life seamlessly, allowing you to choose several convenient ways to enjoy your music.

Sony RA5000 premium wireless speaker. Source: Sony.

You can pair the speakers with a smartphone, laptop, or tablet using Bluetooth technology, NFC, or your personal Wi-Fi network.

The speaker also features built-in Chromecast and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assist, which allows you to control your playlist through voice commands. RA5000 is a stylish device that looks as good as it sounds in your space.

