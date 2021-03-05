Technology

Mood Manager: SONY RA5000

You can pair the speakers with a smartphone, laptop, or tablet using Bluetooth technology, NFC, or your personal Wi-Fi network.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mood Manager: SONY RA5000
Image credit: Sony
Sony RA 5000 speakers

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sony RA5000 premium wireless speaker is equipped with Sony’s unique spatial sound technologies to fill your room with your favorite background music. The ambient room-filling sound creates a calm atmosphere, allowing you to relax as if you were at your favorite café. RA500 fits into your life seamlessly, allowing you to choose several convenient ways to enjoy your music.

 Sony RA5000 premium wireless speaker. Source: Sony.

You can pair the speakers with a smartphone, laptop, or tablet using Bluetooth technology, NFC, or your personal Wi-Fi network.

The speaker also features built-in Chromecast and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assist, which allows you to control your playlist through voice commands. RA5000 is a stylish device that looks as good as it sounds in your space.

Related: Cinematic Appeal: Sony FX6

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

5 Wi-Fi Tricks You Should Know From a Digital Nomad

Technology

Foldable PCs Will Reshape the Way We Work

Technology

Form And Function: Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Titanium Yoga