PlayStation

Sony Patents System That Turns Everyday Objects Like Bananas Into a PlayStation Controller

The idea is that players can use a simple, inexpensive and non-electronic device.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sony Patents System That Turns Everyday Objects Like Bananas Into a PlayStation Controller
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office published a request made in July 2020 by the video game company Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. This talks about a system that turns any object into a PlayStation control.

"The system comprises an input unit operable to obtain images of a non-luminous passive object held by a user as a video game controller," explains the patent . In other words, any object can be used, in this case they used a banana as an example.

Image: GamesIndustry.biz

The system also comprises an object detector and an object pose detector, which is based on the position of at least one of the hands, which will be registered by a camera. It tracks motion based on pixels, contours, and colors.

In this way, the camera would be equipped with the function to map virtual buttons on the object of your choice, so each time a certain area of the object is pressed it would work like pressing a button.

According to the document , this technology would help users in a simple way to exploit all the functions of the games, such as multiplayer, since most consoles only bring a single control.

It must be remembered that even if the patent is registered, it does not mean that the project is carried out. In other words, Sony prevents other competitors from marketing this type of technology.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz to Find Your Ideal Franchise
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take Quiz
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

PlayStation

After Being Rejected 20 Years Ago by Sony, 'Magic Castle' Is Finally Released

PlayStation

From Deep Fryers to Bags of Rice, Here's What Users Got Instead of Their PlayStation 5

Sony

PlayStation 5: Sony Could Release a Cheaper Version By 2021 Due to Console Shortage