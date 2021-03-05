Bill Gates and 'Iron Man' Team Up to Fund This Energy Startup

March 5, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



Turntide Technologies is a Silicon Valley company remodeling electric motors for the 21st century, and says it has raised $ 80 million in funding spearheaded by Breakthrough Energy Ventures , a cleantech fund created by Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.

In addition, this startup is joined by another technology billionaire, but in science fiction: it is the actor Robert Downey Jr., known for playing Tony Stark (Iron Man) in Marvel films.

Motors consume half of the world's electricity, powering everything from fans to electric vehicles, pumps and industrial machinery. Making them more efficient could go a long way toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet.

Electric motors transform electricity into motion through the use of electromagnets to generate magnetic fields.

Turntide focuses on a market niche, in which it seeks to replace old electric motors in the ventilation systems of large buildings. Cost savings from reduced electricity use means that you could generate a return on investment in as little as three years. By the end of last year, Turntide had replaced 5,000 of these engines and aims to complete 50,000 by 2021.

With the above in mind, Turntide is exploring the applications of its motors in pumps and compressors. Ultimately, the company's largest market is likely to be electric cars, although achieving the performance demanded by electric vehicles in cars will take more years of development.